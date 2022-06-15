After testing positive for COVID-19, the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, has been quarantined in the Netherlands, a spokesperson informed Reuters on Tuesday. According to the statement of the spokesperson, the band will scrap a second show within their "Stones Sixty" European tour.

Jagger experienced symptoms after arriving at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena and Monday's performance was canceled at the last minute.

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Anfield Stadium as part of their "Stones Sixty" tour in Liverpool, Britain, June 9, 2022. (REUTERS)

A concert scheduled for Friday in Bern, Switzerland has been postponed to a later date, the band said in a statement.

A spokesperson said that Jagger, 78, was adhering to a five-day quarantining period in the Netherlands.

General view of the exterior of Amstel Hotel, where Mick Jagger is staying after testing positive for COVID-19 while on tour with The Rolling Stones, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 14, 2022.. (REUTERS)

Amsterdam was the fourth stop in the tour and followed an appearance in Liverpool on Thursday.

"The Stones Milan show on Tuesday, June 21 at San Siro Stadium goes ahead and will take place as scheduled," a statement said.