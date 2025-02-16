Turkish rock singer Haluk Levent announced that all proceeds from his April 30 concert in Istanbul will be donated to the United Nations' Gaza relief fund.

Levent, who recently established the nonprofit organization Ahbap America in the United States, held meetings at the United Nations to discuss humanitarian efforts.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Levent addressed a recent statement by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which he described as deeply concerning. "Unfortunately, Trump made a statement that hurt us all: 'Gaza will be emptied, and America will settle there.' Even if this had been said a century ago, it would have caused outrage. Perhaps Trump felt he had the power to make such a claim. In response, I requested a meeting with U.N. officials overseeing Palestinian affairs," Levent said.

During the meeting, Levent proposed holding concerts in Istanbul and across Europe, with proceeds directed toward Gaza relief efforts. "They supported the idea," he said. "I have been critical of the U.N. in the past, as seen in my tweets. However, it is now crucial to make our voices heard internationally. As an artist and musician, I am doing my best. At the very least, I want to be able to tell my grandchildren that I tried. I deeply feel the pain of the people in Gaza and am reaching out to popular artists in other countries to encourage them to hold benefit concerts as well."

Levent emphasized that the primary message regarding the crisis should be: "Gaza belongs to the people of Gaza."

"The money raised from this concert may be a small amount in the grand scheme of things, but it is symbolic. This is about raising awareness," Levent said. "That is why I invite everyone to attend the concert on April 30 in Istanbul."