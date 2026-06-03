In recent days, Istanbul welcomed one of the biggest names in the global music industry: Travis Scott. Yet, after reading the reactions circulating on social media, it became clear once again that some people comment not on what they see, but on what they want to see.

"Travis Scott never showed up."

"He was only onstage for 18 minutes."

"This was Paris all over again, not Istanbul."

"This wasn't even a concert."

Unfortunately, many of these criticisms stem from a misunderstanding of the event's format.

First, it is important to establish a basic fact: this was not a Travis Scott stadium concert. As clearly stated on promotional materials, the event was advertised as "Hosted by Travis Scott." In other words, it was a special event with Travis Scott serving as host.

This format is neither new nor unique to Türkiye. Similar events have been held for years in major cities around the world, including Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Paris, London and many others. In these appearances, artists are not expected to deliver hourslong live performances. Instead, they attend the venue, take the stage periodically, accompany the DJ set, interact with the audience and help shape the energy of the night.

In the industry, this is known as a "club appearance" or a "hosted event."

What attendees are purchasing is not necessarily a concert ticket, but access to a unique experience featuring one of the world's biggest stars.

Many critics focused on the fact that Scott spent roughly 18 to 20 minutes onstage. Yet within this type of event, even a 20-minute appearance is considered entirely normal by industry standards. There are numerous examples of global stars making only brief appearances, performing a few songs or moments onstage before leaving.

That is because contracts for these events are typically structured around an artist's presence at the venue rather than a requirement to remain onstage for a fixed amount of time.

The artist arrives.

They spend time in the VIP area.

They join the DJ set.

They appear when their hit songs are played.

They energize the crowd.

They make a few announcements on the microphone.

Then they leave.

That is the format.

For that reason, what Travis Scott did in Istanbul was no different from similar appearances in Paris, Dubai or Miami.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the criticism was that much of it came from people who did not attend the event.

I was there. I saw the atmosphere firsthand.

I watched thousands of people respond to Scott's every movement.

I saw how Istanbul embraced the kind of international club culture that Türkiye has long wanted to experience.

More importantly, after the event, I spoke with my close friend DJ Eren Ab, who lives in the United States and has worked in the industry for years. According to him, the same format is used in comparable events around the world.

Yet, as often happens on social media, someone throws a stone into a well and thousands of others rush to retrieve it.

The facts are simple:

Travis Scott came to Istanbul.

He attended the event.

He took the stage.

He met his fans.

He did exactly what the event advertised.

Scott himself later confirmed this through a statement on his social media accounts. Addressing his Turkish fans, he explained that he had come to Istanbul solely to host a party for a friend's special occasion.

“I’m only came to host a party for a friends BIG day can’t wait to actually come back and perform forreal especially after seeing how turnt bro show looked”

He also made it clear that he hopes to return and meet Turkish fans through a full concert experience in the future.

Moreover, this format is nothing new for Scott. The globally renowned rapper has previously participated in similar "Hosted by Travis Scott" events in cities such as Miami, Budapest, Doha and Toronto. The purpose of these appearances has never been to deliver a stadium-length concert, but rather to attend as the host of the evening, share the atmosphere with fans and add value to the event itself.

The Istanbul event followed exactly the same model.

Nothing about what happened was surprising, nor was it unprecedented in Scott's career.

That is why it was particularly striking to see the event continue to be judged as though it were a stadium concert, even while Scott himself was explaining that it was a "Hosted by Travis Scott" appearance.

Nor was his visit limited to the event alone. Scott was in Istanbul for the UEFA Champions League Final on May 30 and attended the private event on the night of May 31, where thousands of people were present. Images shared across social media, footage of his movements around the city and photographs taken with fans all clearly demonstrated that he was, in fact, in Istanbul.

Before criticizing an event, people should take the time to understand what they purchased, what type of ticket they bought and how similar events operate around the world.

Because forming opinions without first acquiring information remains one of social media's most persistent problems.

And ultimately, the real issue is not how many minutes Travis Scott spent onstage.

The real story is that one of the world's biggest rap stars included Istanbul on his itinerary.

Events that once seemed unimaginable are now taking place in this city.

Türkiye is no longer merely watching the global music industry from afar; it is increasingly becoming one of the places the industry talks about.

Sometimes, what matters more than the few minutes a star spends onstage is the reason that star chose to be there in the first place.