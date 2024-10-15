Acclaimed photographer Pari Dukovic, known for capturing the world's most famous personalities, has extended his first solo exhibition in Türkiye, titled "From Istanbul to New York: A Photographer's Journey," until Nov. 22 due to the enthusiastic response from art lovers.

The exhibition, hosted at the Sismanogleio Megaro building of the Greek Consulate in Istanbul, showcases 74 pieces from Dukovic's impressive photography career.

Dukovic works across various disciplines, including portraiture, fashion and editorial photography. The exhibition features striking portraits of numerous celebrities, including Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, Lady Gaga, Lionel Messi, Karl Lagerfeld, Jeff Bezos, Kobe Bryant, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Michael Douglas, Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj.

Notably, Dukovic has photographed the cover of Barack Obama’s memoir "A Promised Land" as well as the cover of Jimmie Johnson's recent book. His portrait of Donald Trump is displayed at the prestigious Presidential Gallery, one of the world's leading museums.

Dukovic has also contributed photographs to nine covers of Time magazine and plans to present his next exhibition in Miami following the Istanbul show.