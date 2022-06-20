The first museum dedicated to worldwide known plays and musicals of Broadway will open in the heart of Times Square in New York on Nov. 15. The Museum of Broadway is an interactive and immersive experience that celebrates Broadway's rich history, the behind-the-scenes and its game-changers.

The museum, which is currently being developed, is set to present information on more than 500 productions from the past 300 years, including hit plays such as "Rent" and "Oklahoma."

"It's experiential, it's Instagrammable, it's immersive," co-founder Julie Boardman said. "You walk the timeline and then you end up in the middle of a show."

The Museum of Broadway says it plans to explain how theater in Broadway progressed over decades and also show the complex production processes involved in making a show.

Broadway, along with London's West End, is perhaps the most highly regarded and best-known area for stage plays and musicals, and the history of theater in this area of New York can be traced back to the 1850s.