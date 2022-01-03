Blending the past with the present, potter Osman Bircan, who has been working for more than a quarter of a century in the Avanos district of central Nevşehir province, creates products that have a history of 5,000 years in the district with clay, adding new styles to his workshop.

Pottery has been practiced since the Hittite period in Avanos and is one of the most important sources of income in the district. The craft is passed on to future generations with new forms that masters add to traditional products.

As one of these masters, Bircan remodels the products unearthed in archaeological excavations in the region while shaping his clay on a traditional pottery wheel and turning them into accessories that attract the attention of tourists.

Some works by Osman Bircan at his workshop, Avanos, Nevşehir, central Turkey, Jan. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Bircan, who spends all day in his workshop with clay, explained that he is making an effort to create extraordinary works and products.

Noting that he produces various bowls from local handicraft products in his workshop, Bircan stated that he spends most of his time on artifacts used in past centuries, such as beaked Hittite jugs and amphora, and combines these timeless products with designs that reflect his imagination.

According to Bircan, these products are generally used as accessories and find buyers in touristic centers such as Cappadocia, Antalya and Marmaris. “In order to revive and renew my works, I try to learn different techniques to apply to pottery by conducting research on the internet. When I share my products on social media, I get positive reactions from home and abroad. Interior designers also want to buy my products along with tourists,” he explained.

Stating that he was invited to Russia for an exhibition by a Russian businessperson who came to the region and liked his products very much, Bircan said that he would like to go beyond the traditional understanding by directing his works to products with a new style in the future. "In addition to products for daily use, I make my own designs. In these designs, I blend the old with the new. For example, I make the body part of an item myself but put the Hittite beak on its upper part,” the master added.

Noting that he tries to improve his work with every product he produces, Bircan said: “I try to present a different work to my customers with every product. Local products are preferred by consumers because they are for daily use, but foreigners buy my accessory products more. Since there are not many people who make such products, they look different and appealing to the eye. I feel proud when I see my works in different places.”