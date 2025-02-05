Göbeklitepe, located in Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, is one of the world’s most significant archaeological sites. Known as the "zero point of history," it is a 12,000-year-old sanctuary of immense historical and cultural value. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it continues to attract visitors from around the world. The site is set to enhance the visitor experience with new developments, including a modernized welcome center, walking paths and expanded parking areas.

Historical significance

Göbeklitepe was first discovered in 1963 during surface surveys near the rural village of Örencik, about 18 kilometers from the center of Şanlıurfa. Since then, it has become a prominent destination for both domestic and international tourists. With an average of 1 million visitors annually, Göbeklitepe is one of Türkiye's most visited archaeological sites. Efforts are underway to improve facilities to accommodate the growing number of tourists.

A general view of the excavation site in Göbeklitepe in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, Nov. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

Expansion, developments

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism is overseeing the construction of new walking paths surrounding the site. In addition, plans include a new welcome center, a 500-vehicle parking lot, nearly 50 bus stops, caravan spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and new roads. The goal is to provide a more comfortable and peaceful experience for visitors.

Construction for these projects began recently, with completion expected by the end of 2024. The new parking areas, bus stops, and other facilities aim to meet the increasing demand from visitors and enhance their experience.

Aydın Aslan, the director of the Şanlıurfa Culture and Tourism Department, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the impact of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s decision to declare 2019 the "Göbeklitepe Year." Since then, the site has consistently broken visitor records each year. Aslan emphasized that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism is taking steps to improve services for tourists in response to this growing interest.

He added, "By the end of 2024, we will have a parking lot with a capacity for 500 vehicles, nearly 50 bus stops, caravan areas, charging stations for electric vehicles, new pathways, waiting areas and surrounding landscaping projects. These developments will ensure that visitors have a more comfortable and peaceful experience while exploring the historic site."

Aslan also highlighted that Göbeklitepe has long been an exemplary site for balancing physical infrastructure with preservation in the tourism sector. It continues to set a global example for the management of archaeological sites, balancing preservation needs with public access.