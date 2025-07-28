This week, Istanbul’s cultural scene bursts with a wide array of events catering to art lovers of all tastes. From captivating film screenings and live concerts to compelling theater performances and thought-provoking art exhibitions, the city invites you to explore its vibrant world of creativity and expression.

At the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), film enthusiasts can enjoy screenings at the Yeşilçam Cinema, with the movie "Fidan" running from July 28 to 31, followed by "Ölü Mevsim" ("Dead Season") from Aug. 1 to 7. Meanwhile, Zorlu PSM’s Vestel Amphitheater offers cinematic delights with "Dr. Strangelove" showing today and "Julie & Julia" on July 31.

Theatre lovers are in for a treat as "Richard" premieres tomorrow on the open-air Maximum Uniq stage. Featuring a talented cast that includes Okan Bayülgen, Şenay Gürler, and Ebru Unurtan Urağ, this production promises to captivate audiences under the stars.

Music fills the air at Zorlu PSM Vestel Amphitheater with the "City Sounds" series, showcasing performances by Ögem Yılmaz on July 30 and Baroc on Aug. 1. Not far away, Can Gox will take the stage at IF Performance Hall in Beşiktaş on Aug. 1, followed by a nostalgic 90s Turkish Pop Party with Mansur Ark and DJ Fikret Kocamaz on Aug. 2 – bringing a vibrant celebration of the decade’s beloved hits.

Art exhibitions throughout the city invite visitors to explore a diverse range of themes and mediums. The exhibition "Gündelik Mucizeler" ("Everyday Miracles") is organized by Kalyon Kültür and showcases works by 10 contemporary artists inspired by seemingly ordinary moments of daily life. It is on view at the historic Taş Konak in Nişantaşı.

Cultural heritage takes center stage at the Galata Tower, where the exhibition "Hezarfen'den Beri Aynı Ruhla" (“In the Same Spirit Since Hezarfen”) illuminates Istanbul’s rich history through carefully curated displays, on view until Oct. 1. At Istanbul Bilgi University’s Santralistanbul Energy Museum, "The 100 Illuminations of Istanbul Exhibition – A City’s Electric Journey" continues to shine through Nov. 21.

Botanical diversity in Anatolia is beautifully portrayed through illustration at Salt Beyoğlu’s "Anadolu'nun Bitki Mirası" ("Anatolian Plant Legacy"), open until Aug. 10. Meanwhile, Istanbul Modern presents "Beyond the Horizon," offering one of the most extensive selections of works by Ömer Uluç, on display through Dec. 12.

At Arter, visitors can experience “Basınç Altında Suyun Üstünde” ("Under Pressure Above Water"), a group exhibition featuring 33 artworks – including paintings, sculptures, and photographs – that will run until Jan. 11, 2026. Salt Galata hosts "Karanlık Dünya" ("Dark World"), curated by Gülce Özkara with research by Dilek Kaya, offering a unique artistic perspective until Dec. 14.

Finally, Meşher invites audiences to journey through Istanbul’s literary and artistic history in "Hikaye Istanbul'da Geçiyor" (“The Story Unfolds in Istanbul,”) an exhibition showcasing diverse depictions of the city from the 16th century to the present, on view until Jan. 18, 2026.