On Friday, Nov. 14, the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) will open its doors to a unique exhibition that bridges continents, eras and ideas. Titled “Echoes: Upholding the Legacies of Şule Yüksel Şenler & Malcolm X,” the exhibition explores the intellectual and spiritual intersections of Turkish writer Şule Yüksel Şenler and American civil rights leader Malcolm X, inviting visitors to step into a dialogue between East and West, faith and resistance.

Following its first presentation at the United Nations on March 30 under the guidance of first lady Emine Erdoğan, honorary president of the Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation, the exhibition returns for its second stage in Istanbul. What sets “Echoes” apart is its refusal to settle for a conventional biography. Instead, it examines ideas, experiences and voices as living echoes, resonating across time and culture, reflecting the continuity, transformation and reflection that define human struggle and aspiration.

4 thematic sections

The exhibition is divided into four thematic sections, each highlighting different aspects of the two figures’ lives and legacies.

Malcolm’s Path – Şule’s Path

This section presents parallel life moments and transformative journeys of the 1960s through black-and-white photographs, reflecting the spirit of the era.

Malcolm’s Fire – Şule’s Light

Here, AI-generated voices perform a shared manifesto, creating a spatial echo and immersing visitors in a collaborative auditory experience.

The Call

This installation overlays two photographs of speeches taken from the same angle. Depending on the viewer’s position, the image transforms – from one perspective, Şule Yüksel Şenler is visible; from another, Malcolm X appears – highlighting the interplay of perception and meaning.

Malcolm’s Heart – Şule’s Mind

The closing section unveils the inner worlds of the two figures through letters, notes and sketches. Visitors are encouraged to contribute their own letters, engaging directly with this shared legacy.

Expected to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan, the “Echoes: Upholding the Legacies of Şule Yüksel Şenler & Malcolm X” exhibition will welcome visitors on Nov. 14-27.