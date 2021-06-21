Excavations and restoration work have been continuing in the ancient city of Euromos in the Milas district of Turkey's southwestern Muğla province. The ancient city's Temple of Zeus Lepsynos, which was built in the 2nd century B.C., is being restored to its former glory thanks to meticulous efforts.

Assoc. Prof. Abuzer Kızıl from Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University’s Department of Archeology, who is the head of the excavation in Euromos, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that 16 of the 17 columns of the ancient city are still standing with their upper beams today. Stating that the temple in the ancient city was built by benefactors during the Roman period, Kızıl said that according to the documents they obtained from European travelers, a part of the temple had been in ruins for 300 years. He pointed out that the structure is among the best-preserved temples in Anatolia, adding that their latest project aims to raise the ruined part of the temple once again and to strengthen the structure against earthquakes.

A view from the Temple of Zeus Lepsynos in the ancient city of Euromos, Muğla, southwestern Turkey, June 18, 2021. (AA Photo)

Explaining that they classified most of the architectural elements of the Temple of Zeus through the excavations and documentation they have carried out, Kızıl said, "We have 80 percent of the architectural elements of the temple. This is a serious advantage for the restoration to be completed in accordance with the original form.”

The work will be carried out in various stages, and Kızıl pointed out that the first stage of work is to excavate the blocks around the temple, which they estimate may be partially buried or under the ground. His team had been dreaming of restoring the temple for years, Kızıl said, and they are happy that this dream has started to come true.

Euromos is one of the important cities of Caria – the ancient name for the southwestern region of Anatolia's Aegean shores. The ancient city is a draw for visitors interested in discovering the area's historical richness and archaeological significance. Along with the Temple of Zeus, Euromos features an ancient theater, agora and necropolis.