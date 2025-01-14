Topkapı Palace, a major tourist attraction in Istanbul that hosts thousands of local and international visitors daily, has recently introduced a fascinating new feature. Gendarmerie officers stationed at the palace now wear "silahtar" (chief armor-bearer) uniforms, resembling the attire of Ottoman palace guards who were responsible for the Sultan's weapons and armories.

Visitors to Topkapı Palace, managed by the Directorate of National Palaces, can take photos with officers dressed in "silahtar" uniforms. These uniforms are modeled after the distinctive attire worn by "silahtars," influential figures in the Ottoman court who served as the Sultan's weapon masters and overseers of the palace's armories. The presence of these gendarmerie officers dressed in traditional clothing offers a unique historical experience for visitors.

This practice is not exclusive to Türkiye. Similar initiatives are seen in several European countries, such as the U.K., Italy and Switzerland, where military history is brought to life through period-specific uniforms and reenactments. Visitors at Topkapı Palace not only enjoy these visual elements but also gain insights into the history of military institutions in these countries.

Since the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, Topkapı Palace has been under the protection of the Gendarmerie General Command. The new practice of having gendarmerie officers wear historical uniforms has attracted significant attention. However, other areas of the palace are still guarded by officers in standard gendarmerie uniforms.

Gendarmerie officers, dressed as silahtars, are observed by visitors as they perform their duties, including patrols and guard shifts. The sight of them walking through the palace in full historical attire adds an authentic touch to the visitor experience.

The Ottoman-inspired guards are stationed at Topkapı Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

Thematic museums

Ilhan Kocaman, the director of Topkapı Palace, explained that they are committed to promoting thematic museology, which aims to bring historical periods to life for visitors. "We want to implement practices that reflect the period and tell its story," Kocaman said. "One of these practices is to dress palace staff in period costumes and have them walk around or stand guard to increase visitor interest and educate them about the history of the time."

The gendarmerie officers, stationed particularly in the second and third courtyards of the palace, are part of this initiative. By assuming the roles of silahtars, they give visitors a glimpse into the past, walking through the palace and taking up guard duties while wearing authentic attire. The uniforms are based on detailed research into the designs, patterns and colors worn by silahtars during the Ottoman period, with references to historical documents and artifacts.

Kocaman emphasized that this approach, commonly used in museums worldwide, helps bring historical periods to life for visitors. "This method is not only used in our country but also in global museology," he noted. "From what we have observed, visitors are intrigued by this new addition and it helps bring the era to life, even if just a little."

Plans for future

Since 2019, the Directorate of National Palaces has been implementing new practices at Topkapı Palace, taking into account both visitor feedback and global trends in museum curation. Kocaman mentioned that this initiative is only the beginning and they plan to expand it further.

"We are looking at the history of Topkapı Palace, which served as the capital from the 15th to the 19th centuries and we are exploring what should be preserved and what new elements we can introduce," Kocaman said. "This year, we will be adding significant new spaces, including the 'Harem,' the 'Imperial Mint,' and new museum areas in the first courtyard and lower gardens."

The palace is also protected by a cavalry unit, adding another layer of historical engagement for visitors. The implementation of the silahtar guards has received a warm response, with many visitors expressing their appreciation through social media and direct feedback. This positive reception is a source of pride for the museum's team, who are committed to enhancing the visitor experience while preserving the historical legacy of Topkapı Palace.