In a remarkable feat that captures the spirit of ancient seafaring, the reconstructed Viking sailboat "Saga Farmann" has successfully completed an epic journey from Norway's Tonsberg City to Istanbul.

The voyage, spanning over 3,500 kilometers and involving the traversal of more than 100 canals, culminated with the ship's arrival at the Rahmi M. Koç Museum, where it will be on display for visitors until the end of October.

This maritime adventure embarked on April 29, traversing diverse waterways and retracing the routes of their Viking ancestors. The meticulously crafted vessel, a one-to-one replica of a Viking cargo ship named "Klastad," believed to have served as a merchant vessel a millennium ago, signifies a testament to historical craftsmanship and seafaring heritage. Professor Arne Emil Christensen supervised the archaeological reconstruction of Klastad, which was discovered in the depths of a fjord named Viksfjord in the city of Larvik, Norway. The wreckage is currently on display at the Slottsfjellsmuseet Museum in Tonsberg.

Saga Farmann's journey was organized by the Saga Farmann Boat Guild, a group dedicated to exploring Viking maritime culture and history. The construction of the sailboat began in 2014, employing ancient techniques over a span of four years, resulting in a faithful replication of the Klastad ship, Norway's fourth Viking vessel. Dated back to A.D. 998, the ship's original purpose as a cargo vessel has been meticulously recreated.

Remarkably, the Saga Farmann vessel and its dedicated crew, led by Captain Lars Bill, made history by successfully charting an unprecedented course. Departing from Tonsberg, they navigated a network of European waterways, notably entering the continent through Lübeck, Germany. The Ren, Maine, and Tuna Rivers served as the backdrop for a significant portion of the journey, while over 100 canals were conquered before the ship triumphantly sailed into the heart of Istanbul on Aug. 1.

The reconstructed Viking sailboat "Saga Farmann," Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

The Saga Farmann, measuring 20 meters in length, docked at Rahmi M. Koç Museum's port on the shores of the Golden Horn on Aug. 15. Museum visitors will have the rare opportunity to closely observe this masterful recreation, and guided group tours will also be available at specific times, offering an immersive experience into the rich seafaring legacy.

Mine Sofuoğlu, the general director of Rahmi M. Koç Museum, expressed her delight at hosting the final destination of the Saga Farmann in Istanbul. She emphasized the museum's commitment to preserving and sharing maritime heritage, reflecting on the unique parallels between the Viking ship and the Byzantine shipwreck Yenikapı 12, both capturing the essence of their respective eras.

Coinciding with the Viking ship's arrival, the museum unveiled the "Completing the Circle/Path to Prosperity" exhibition, commemorating the centenary of the Turkish republic. This collaborative project between Istanbul University, Rahmi M. Koç Museum, Oseberg Viking Heritage Foundation, Vestfold County Museums, and Thor Heyerdahl Institute, emphasizes the enduring connections between Türkiye and Norway, showcasing the rich exchange of ideas, culture, and friendship.

Einar Erlingsen, president of the Oseberg Viking Heritage Foundation, highlighted the exhibition's focus on the preference of many Scandinavians for the Byzantine Empire as a hub of trade and wealth during the Viking Age, leading to a strong historical bond between the two regions. He expressed the foundation's hope that visitors will honor this legacy by exploring the Saga Farmann and engaging with the exhibition.

Following its display at Rahmi M. Koç Museum, the Viking ship will undergo maintenance at the Istanbul Şehir Hatları AŞ ("Istanbul City Lines") Haliç Shipyard before embarking on its return journey, marking the completion of a voyage that has bridged ancient maritime history and contemporary cultural exchange.