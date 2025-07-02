In the historic Ishak Pasha Palace, located in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı province, a diverse exhibition showcasing traditional Turkish arts was held. The exhibition featured works of calligraphy (hüsn-i hat), illumination (tezhip), miniature painting, marbling (ebru), tile art (çini) and wood inlay (naht).

Coordinated by the Ağrı Governorship, the event titled "Nur'ul Ayn 3: National Invitational Mixed Exhibition and Workshop" brought together nearly 80 academics from Ağrı İIbrahim Çeçen University, Atatürk University, Iğdır University and Muş Alparslan University, who displayed their artistic creations.

Paintings are on display at Ishak Paşa Palace, Ağrı, eastern Türkiye, July 1, 2025. (AA Photo)

The exhibition was set up in the courtyard of Ishak Pasha Palace, where visitors could appreciate a rich variety of traditional art forms. The opening ceremony was attended by Ibrahim Çeçen University Rector Ilhami Gülçin, Vice Rectors Yakup Karataş and Hülya Akıncıoğlu, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Doğubayazıt District Chair Mehmet Sena Geçit and participating academics.

During the opening, Gülçin was guided through the exhibition by associate professor Hüseyin Elitok, head of the Illumination Department at Atatürk University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, who provided detailed insights into the artistic works.

Exploring the historical venue’s other artistic elements, Gülçin told Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters that the event was more than just an exhibition – it was a cultural bridge connecting the memory of the past with today’s artistic expression.

“Art is a form of communication independent of language, a truth born out of aesthetics,” Gülçin emphasized. “Our university views the dissemination of culture and art to society as a fundamental responsibility alongside its scientific endeavors. With this awareness and as part of our regional development goals, we continue to bring Ağrı together not only with academia but also with art, culture and aesthetics.”

An artwork is on display at Ishak Paşa Palace in Ağrı, eastern Türkiye, July 1, 2025. (AA Photo)

This year marks the third installment of the "Nur'ul Ayn" exhibition series, according to Gülçin.

Highlighting the university’s commitment to education, sports and arts, he added: “We have nearly 80 artworks from artists affiliated with four different universities. Each piece is highly valuable, and the wide variety of works makes us very happy. We plan to continue supporting and participating in this and similar exhibitions in the future. The İshak Pasha Palace is a must-see place – its architecture embodies all the subtleties of art and it welcomes thousands of visitors daily. We want to emphasize artistic activities in such historic venues.”