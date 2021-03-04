Qualified handicrafts instructor Sevilay Güler, who lives in northwestern Turkey’s Edirne province, applies traditional arts on the papers that she produces by herself. While Güler’s works draw attention with their patterns, her handmade papers add a unique quality.

The instructor discovered traditional methods of papermaking during a trip to North Macedonia four years ago. Fascinated by the process, she began producing handmade paper when she returned to Edirne after spending a lot of time on research.

Noting that the process of papermaking is very demanding and toilsome, Güler said that she first filters the watery pulp obtained from wastepaper and barks and then puts it on a cloth. Following a one-day drying process, the handmade paper becomes ready to use.

The instructor can also color the paper through natural methods. For the coloring process, she uses plants and spices like saffron and black mulberry.

Sevilay Güler poses with her handmade papers and works, Edirne, northwestern Turkey, March 1, 2021. (AA Photo)

After learning papermaking, Güler also thought that she could combine her skills in making traditional Ottoman ornamentation art Edirnekari, often described as the Turkish rococo, with these handmade papers. She has been painting traditional Ottoman/Turkish motifs of Edirnekari art on her handmade papers since then.

Güler received a "creativity" award at the Women Entrepreneurs in Production Competition, held by the governorship of Edirne, for her unique skills and works. "My eventual goal is opening a workshop to spread this art. I believe that sharing my skills with other women would help them earn an income by selling their products," she added.