Artifacts belonging to Troy, one of Türkiye’s important cultural heritage sites, are undergoing an extensive preparation process ahead of the “Troy” themed exhibition that will open in June at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome, under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in cooperation with Italy, the “Troy” exhibition planned for June at the Colosseum Archaeological Area in Rome will bring together selected works from various museums in both countries, particularly the Troy Museum, and present them to art lovers.

Artifacts from the Troy Museum in Çanakkale are being restored and conserved in laboratory conditions by expert restorators in accordance with international museum standards.

These efforts, carried out in line with international museology standards, aim to ensure the safe transport of Troy’s unique heritage to Rome.

Artifacts belonging to Troy undergo an extensive preparation process ahead of the “Troy” themed exhibition that will open in June at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome, Çanakkale, Türkiye, April 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

Troy’s multilayered structure

Sinem Düzgören, director of the Troy Museum, told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that the primary goal is to preserve the original structure of the artifacts while ensuring their safe transport abroad.

Emphasizing that Troy is not only an archaeological site but also an important part of mythology and cultural memory, Düzgören said: “With this exhibition, we aim to present Troy’s multilayered structure to an international audience. It will offer a narrative that sheds light on humanity’s shared memory through war, migration and rebuilt lives.”

Recalling that previous Türkiye-themed exhibitions such as “Göbeklitepe” and “Magna Mater” were held in the same venue, Düzgören noted that the Troy exhibition is also expected to receive wide attention at the highly visited Colosseum Archaeological Park.

Düzgören added that the exhibition program will be supported by the “Troy Opera,” staged by the State Opera and Ballet.