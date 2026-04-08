In the heart of the Turkish House (Türkevi), where diplomacy meets culture overlooking the East River, an evening unfolded that felt less like a formal gathering and more like a quiet bridge between worlds. Hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in New York in collaboration with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the conference and photography exhibition "Troy Where Myth Meets History" carried the weight of legend with a distinctly modern New York ease.

Attendees explore the "Troy Where Myth Meets History" conference held at Turkish House, New York City, U.S., April 7, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

The event opened with a keynote address by Rüstem Aslan, head archaeologist of the Troy excavations and a leading authority on the historic site. Aslan offered an in-depth exploration of Troy’s archaeological and cultural significance, tracing its transformation from a mythological setting immortalized in epic literature into a verified historical and UNESCO-recognized heritage site.

Rüstem Aslan, head archaeologist of the Troy excavations, gives his speech during the "Troy Where Myth Meets History" conference held at Turkish House, New York City, U.S., April 7, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

At the conference, one of the most striking moments for me was seeing the first known image of Hisarlık ancient Troy, dating back to 1782 and later published by Choiseul-Gouffier in 1802. That single image felt like a bridge across centuries, reminding us how long Troy has captured the world’s imagination. What made it even more powerful was the audience: People from different countries, backgrounds and perspectives were all deeply engaged, asking thoughtful questions and sharing insights. In that room, Troy was no longer just an archaeological site; it became a living symbol of how history connects cultures beyond borders.

A general view of the "Troy Where Myth Meets History" exhibition held at the Turkish House, New York City, U.S., April 7, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Highlighting decades of excavation work, Aslan emphasized the layers of civilizations uncovered at Troy, illustrating how ongoing research continues to reshape understanding of ancient Anatolian history and its connections to broader Mediterranean cultures. He also underscored the global importance of preserving cultural heritage amid modern challenges.

The photography exhibition, presented alongside the conference, showcased striking visual documentation of the excavation process and the site’s evolving landscape. The images provided attendees with a rare glimpse into both the scientific rigor and the human stories behind the archaeological efforts.

Photography that shows the urban settlement layers established at Troy, New York City, U.S., April 7, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Held at Turkish House in New York, the event formed part of Türkiye’s broader cultural diplomacy initiatives aimed at promoting its rich historical legacy on the international stage. Diplomats and guests in attendance engaged in discussions on heritage preservation, tourism and the enduring relevance of ancient civilizations in contemporary global dialogue.

The gathering underscored the continuing appeal of Troy as both a symbol of myth and a focal point of scientific discovery, reinforcing Türkiye’s role in safeguarding and sharing world heritage.

The keynote by Rüstem Aslan did not just revisit Troy, it reframed it, moving seamlessly from "The Iliad" to "The Aeneid" while grounding every myth in the dust and discipline of ongoing excavation. Listening to the head of the Troy excavations speak about a site that still reveals itself layer by layer felt like witnessing history in real time

A general view of the "Troy Where Myth Meets History" conference held at Turkish House, New York City, U.S., April 7, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Finally, from my perspective, the Turkish House had that rare New York energy, with curious, informed and enchanted guests moving between photographs and conversations, asking about myths that suddenly felt tangible. The images did their job quietly, powerfully, almost cinematic. Many visitors lingered longer than expected, already planning a future trip to Çanakkale to see it for themselves. It was not just an exhibition, it was a soft invitation. A reminder that Türkiye’s cultural depth travels well and resonates even here. Events like this do more than present history. They create desire and connection, and yes, New York noticed Türkiye is ready to welcome American travelers. These kinds of cultural moments prove how effective thoughtful promotion can be. From Çanakkale to New York, Troy continues to inspire the world. Not just a story from the past, but a presence that still moves people today. In a city that never stops, it was a quiet reminder that history still speaks if you listen. And for a moment, in the heart of Manhattan, Troy didn’t feel distant at all.