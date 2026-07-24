Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara will display 288 artifacts to the public for the first time following a comprehensive exhibition renewal aimed at modernizing the visitor experience.

Speaking during an inspection of the museum's newly completed exhibition renovations, Ersoy said the project was carried out in line with contemporary museum standards and is designed to strengthen the presentation of Anatolia's cultural heritage.

Artifacts are on display at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, Türkiye, July 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

"The most significant achievement of this renewal is that 288 artifacts will be exhibited to visitors for the first time," Ersoy said, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The museum, housed in the historic Mahmut Paşa Bedesten and Kurşunlu Han, two Ottoman-era buildings dating back to the reign of Sultan Mehmed II, was converted into a museum during the early years of the Turkish Republic under the direction of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The site has since become one of the country's leading archaeological museums.

Ersoy said the museum's origins date back to 1921 with the concept of the "Hittite Museum." After an extensive restoration process that began in 1938, it assumed its current identity and won the European Museum of the Year Award in 1997.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy poses for a photo at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, Türkiye, July 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Museum of Anatolian Civilizations today presents an uninterrupted chronological narrative of civilizations that lived in Anatolia, from the Paleolithic period onward, and remains one of the world's most respected archaeological museums, Ersoy said.

The renovation project, launched in May 2026, introduced a range of improvements intended to enhance visitor accessibility and engagement. A dedicated gathering area for tour groups has been created at the museum entrance, while designated guide stops and new circulation routes have been added to improve the flow of visitors.

New entrance totems featuring the names of Anatolian civilizations have also been installed and exhibition layouts have been reorganized to strengthen the museum's chronological storytelling.

Dioramas depicting daily life in ancient Anatolia are on display at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, Türkiye, July 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Among the highlights of the renewed displays are a reconstructed presentation related to the Göbeklitepe cult, as well as updated lighting and a redesigned pedestal for the statue of Cybele, the Anatolian mother goddess, intended to showcase some of the museum's most iconic artifacts more effectively.

The museum's outdoor exhibition areas have also been redesigned, with landscaping aimed at emphasizing the architectural character of the historic complex while improving the presentation of stone artifacts displayed in the courtyard.

Ersoy said additional updates are planned for the museum's Ankara and Classical period sections, including the incorporation of basement exhibition galleries into the main visitor route.

The minister added that the renewed galleries will also feature cultural artifacts repatriated to Türkiye through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of antiquities.

A general view of the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, Türkiye, July 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

"These artifacts, each a silent witness to the civilization to which they belong, will not only tell the story of our past but also help raise public awareness about the protection of cultural heritage," Ersoy said.

He said the ministry aims to strengthen a museum model that goes beyond displaying objects, positioning museums as centers for education, research, cultural diplomacy and digital innovation.

"Our goal is to preserve the past while presenting it more effectively to contemporary audiences through an accessible and sustainable approach to museology that appeals to visitors of all ages," Ersoy said.

Ersoy thanked everyone involved in the project and said he hoped the museum's renewed exhibition galleries would serve Tütkiye and enrich the country's cultural life.