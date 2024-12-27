Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that the Türkiye Culture Route Festival in 2025 will take art lovers on a journey through 20 cities, each filled with cultural and artistic experiences. Ersoy emphasized that the goal of the festival is to increase the number of participating cities and promote the country's unique cultural heritage, history and civilization to the world.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Ersoy also highlighted that Malatya, Manisa, Mardin and Kayseri will join the festival's route this year, thereby expanding its reach.

Ersoy expressed his excitement, saying: “We will explore the rich heritage of history, culture and art together with these distinguished cities that have been added to our existing 16 cities. Our goal is to enhance the number of cities and introduce Türkiye's unique cultural and artistic wealth, history and civilization to the world. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our stakeholders who support this great festival, as well as to all the local and international artists who contribute. The pulse of culture and art will once again beat in Türkiye.”

Festival dates, locations

Under the motto "There’s a Festival in the City," the Türkiye Culture Route Festival will take place across 20 cities throughout 2025. The festival will start in Adana on April 5-13, followed by Mardin on May 10-18 and Manisa on May 17-25. Şanlıurfa will host the festival from May 24 to June 1, while Samsun will follow on June 21-29. Bursa’s festival will take place from June 28 to July 6 and Trabzon will host the event on July 5-13.

The festival will be held in Van on July 12-20, in Nevşehir on Aug. 2-10 and in Erzurum on Aug. 16-24. Çanakkale will host the festival from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7, with Kayseri holding its event on Sept. 6-14. Gaziantep will follow on Sept. 13-21, while Ankara and Konya will jointly host the festival on Sept. 20-28. Istanbul’s turn will come from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5, followed by Malatya on Oct. 4-12 and Diyarbakır on Oct. 11-19. The festival will wrap up in Izmir from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 and in Antalya on Nov. 1-9.