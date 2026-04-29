At the Izmir Trade History Museum, visitors are introduced to the approximately 8,500-year trade legacy of Izmir, western Türkiye – one of the most prominent port cities throughout history.

Opened in 2003 within the Izmir Chamber of Commerce, the museum holds the distinction of being the first museum established under the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye.

The museum presents the city’s commercial journey from ancient times to the present through a chronological narrative.

Exhibits at the Izmir Trade History Museum showcase the city’s 8,500-year trade legacy as a historic port, Izmir, western Türkiye, April 29, 2026. (AA Photo)

Hosting visitors in an area of approximately 100 square meters, the museum contains 533 artifacts. Of these, 93 are archaeological items and 438 are coins. The collection also includes trade-related objects, documents and ethnographic materials from various periods.

The “Three Izmir” panel at the entrance illustrates the city’s historical development. The narrative begins with Yeşilova Höyük, the earliest settlement, continues to Old Smyrna at Bayraklı Höyük, and extends to Kadifekale, where the city was later relocated.

In the archaeological section, ceramic vessels, oil lamps, glass artifacts and objects related to ancient trade life are exhibited. Visitors are also introduced to the transition from the barter system to the first coins minted by the Lydians. The earliest coins known as electrum, along with Persian and Smyrna coins, are among the highlights of the museum.

In the ethnographic section, a model reflecting 18th-century Izmir stands out. The model includes detailed representations of Kemeraltı Bazaar, Kızlarağası Inn, Izmir Port and the trade routes of the period. Coins belonging to the last sultans of the Ottoman era are also displayed in this section.

The museum also features documents and visuals related to the Izmir Economic Congress, one of the first major meetings where the economic roadmap of the Republic of Türkiye was determined. In the section dedicated to the congress – where the republic’s economic policies took shape – visitors can see decision books from the period as well as posters promoting export products such as grapes, figs and tobacco.

A view of artifacts at the Izmir Trade History Museum, Izmir, western Türkiye, April 29, 2026. (AA Photo)

The museum, which can be visited free of charge, welcomes a wide range of visitors, from students and researchers to domestic tourists and local residents.

Beyond being merely a place that exhibits the past, the museum stands out as a living memory center that carries Izmir’s commercial culture into the present.

Approximately 6,000 visitors per year

Jülide Tutan, a member of the board of directors of the Izmir Chamber of Commerce, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the museum houses many valuable artifacts and objects.

Emphasizing the significance of the museum being part of a chamber of commerce, Tutan noted that visitors encounter aspects of Izmir they were previously unaware of.

Tutan also stated that approximately 6,000 people visit the museum annually, adding that about half of the visitors are foreigners.