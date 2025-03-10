An exhibition titled "The Hittites" opened on March 7, 2025, at the Seoul Baekje Museum in South Korea, showcasing 212 artifacts from Türkiye. The exhibition aims to strengthen cultural ties between Türkiye and South Korea, featuring items selected from museums in Çorum, Boğazköy and Alacahöyük. The Hittites, who emerged in the 17th century B.C., are celebrated for their rich cultural heritage, now presented on an international platform.

Birol Inceciköz, the director general of cultural heritage and museums at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, expressed his pleasure in sharing the Hittites' cultural and artistic wealth with a global audience. In a previous exhibition, artifacts displayed at the Gimhae National Museum attracted over 37,000 visitors. Now, in Seoul, these pieces continue to promote Türkiye's cultural legacy.

Hittite artifacts are on display at Gimhae National Museum, Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2025. (Courtesy of Ministry of Culture and Tourism)

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy highlighted the exhibition's role in further enhancing cultural bonds between Türkiye and Korea. He noted that following the success of the Göbeklitepe exhibition in Rome, the "Hittites" exhibition in Seoul continues efforts to introduce Anatolia's ancient heritage worldwide. The exhibition will remain open until June 8, 2025.

Complementing the exhibition, the Türkiye-Hittites International Academic Conference is scheduled for April 18, 2025. Esteemed scholars such as professor Andreas Schachner, professor Fikri Kulakoğlu, Dr. Önder Ipek and Resul Ibiş, director of the Boğazköy Museum, will discuss the Hittite civilization from scholarly perspectives.