Şanlıurfa, a city renowned for its ancient history, rich cultural heritage and long-standing musical traditions, has achieved a significant milestone by earning the title "Cities of Music" within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

This prestigious recognition will culminate in the city hosting the highly anticipated UNESCO Music Cities Meeting in 2026 – a major international event that will showcase its vibrant cultural identity on the global stage.

Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar, the mayor of Şanlıurfa, celebrated this success in a recent news conference, emphasizing the importance of the city's efforts in securing the opportunity to host the meeting. He explained that Şanlıurfa’s journey to this achievement began with dedicated work focused on activating its UNESCO "Cities of Music" title.

"We competed with several ambitious cities from around the world, including Kansas City, Belfast and Da Lat, and emerged victorious, securing the right to host this prestigious event," Gülpınar remarked.

"The announcement that Şanlıurfa would host the UNESCO Music Cities Meeting in 2026 was made last week in Pesaro, Italy. The globe symbolizing the host city has now been transferred to us and will remain in Şanlıurfa until the event in 2026, after which it will be passed on to the next host city. This decision is not only a great honor for our city but also for all of Türkiye. It represents a triumph in cultural diplomacy and a significant achievement, made possible by our efforts and the meticulous work of our Department of Foreign Relations."

Gülpınar also highlighted that Şanlıurfa is not just a "City of music" but a cultural epicenter with a diverse and multifaceted heritage. From the ancient site of Göbeklitepe to the sacred Balıklıgöl, as well as its unique cuisine and folk literature, Şanlıurfa offers a wealth of cultural treasures.

The UNESCO Music Cities Meeting, which will bring together representatives from around 80 countries, will provide a valuable opportunity to foster international collaboration, exchange knowledge and experiences and promote Şanlıurfa’s cultural potential on a global scale. "This meeting will not only elevate our city’s profile but also contribute to strengthening the bonds of global cultural diplomacy," said Gülpınar. "We have already begun preparations, and we are excited for what lies ahead."