Work on C segment sedan of Turkey’s first domestically produced automobile has begun, Gürcan Karakaş, head of Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), the consortium developing the car, said Friday.

TOGG plans to release five different models by 2030.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank last month said that the first model of the domestic car, an SUV, will be released in the first quarter of 2023.

Most recently, the company shared assembly images of the fully electric domestic car before releasing test drive footage of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, in addition to Murat Akdaş, former factory director of Honda Turkey who was named production manager at the TOGG, and his team of 63 employees that joined TOGG, other qualified personnel who left Honda Friday will be recruited for to produce the homegrown car.

In June 2018, five industrial giants – Anadolu Group, BMC, Kök Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding – joined hands within the umbrella organization Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) to create the TOGG to realize Turkey’s long term aim of producing a fully Turkish-made automobile, unveiling prototypes on Dec. 27.

The TOGG will produce five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030 and own the intellectual and industrial property rights to each. Mass production of the SUV will begin in 2022, with the sedan to follow.