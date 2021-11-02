Turkey’s first domestically produced automobile rolled off the assembly line and hit the track in Istanbul in what appeared to be an acceleration test as part of the latest work on the project.

Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), the consortium developing the car, released a video showing the latest details of the production and assembly process.

The video shared on Twitter on Monday features engineers building a prototype of TOGG’s fully electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) from scratch, before it performed what appears to be an acceleration test at the Istanbul Park circuit.

“We are achieving our goals step by step,” read the tweet. “Our journey to the New League continues without slowing down.”

During the lap of the Istanbul track, the SUV accelerated from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) in a whopping 4.8 seconds, according to the video. The milestone was achieved with four passengers in the car with the driver.

“Our smart SUV vehicle, whose functional prototype production processes have been completed in Turkey with the approval of electronic and mechanical systems, has been pre-approved,” the consortium said.

It said functional prototypes were sent to accredited test centers for safety, thermal, strength, dynamic and performance tests.

TOGG was launched on June 25, 2018. It is led by former tech-giant Bosch executive Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş, who was appointed CEO in 2018.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in December 2019 unveiled prototypes for the SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.

TOGG will produce five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through 2030.

Mass production of the SUV will begin in 2022, with the sedan to follow.

Construction of TOGG’s engineering, design and production facilities began on July 18, 2020. Built on an area of 1.2 million square meters (12.9 million square feet) in the Gemlik district of northwestern Bursa province, the facility is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.

TOGG has opted for advanced lithium-ion battery technology company Farasis as its business partner for the battery.

The homegrown car will reach 80% charge in under 30 minutes with fast charging. It will have a range of between 300 to 500 kilometers (186 to 310 miles).

Earlier reports suggested it would take 7.6 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h with 200 horsepower, and under 4.8 seconds with a 400 horsepower engine.