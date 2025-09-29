Türkiye's homegrown electric car brand Togg has officially entered the European market, announcing prices for its T10X SUV and T10F sedan models as sales began in Germany on Monday.

Both the T10X and T10F rear-wheel-drive (RWD) versions with the standard-range V1 package will retail for 34,295 euros ($40,294), the company said.

The long-range RWD V1 versions are priced at 40,118 euros, while the long-range RWD V2 package comes in at 41,200 euros.

Togg is tapping into the region's largest, highly competitive car market, as it seeks new profit avenues and will also look to France and Italy, according to its executives.

In Germany, home to the world's biggest Turkish community overseas, the automaker used the IAA car show, Europe's biggest, to unveil the T10F sedan earlier this month.

In Türkiye, sales of T10F started on Sept. 15, with the price varying between TL 1.86 million (about $45,000) and TL 2.35 million.

Türkiye has a large auto industry but also a complex vehicle tax system that includes a special consumption tax and value-added tax. The combined rate ranges from 50% to 284%.

Both models, which have received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, will initially be offered in a batch of 1,000 units in Germany, of which 600 are slated for delivery by the end of this year.

Togg is backed by a consortium of major groups, including BMC, Zorlu Holding, Anadolu Group and Turkcell, along with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The company sold around 30,000 units of T10X in Türkiye last year, its first full year of deliveries. Its sales this year through August were up 42% at around 21,000 units.

Mass production of the T10X commenced in 2022 before orders were launched in March 2023, with deliveries starting a month later.

Besides the SUV and sedan, Togg will manufacture four other models – a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV.

It aims to reach an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles before ramping up to 175,000 once its plant in the northwestern Bursa province reaches full capacity.

The company is already working on the B-segment SUV model, which it named T8X. It aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.