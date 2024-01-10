Togg, Türkiye's first domestically manufactured car brand, unveiled its new sedan model Tuesday at the major tech event for consumer technology, CES 2024, held in Las Vegas, U.S.

The model, with fastback lines, is named "T10F," the firm revealed on X, formerly Twitter.

A Togg T10F with a backdrop of hot air balloons in Türkiye's famed Cappadocia region is seen in this photo released to the public on Jan. 9, 2024. (AA Photo)

Turkiye's Automobile Joint Venture Group, or Togg, introduced the country's first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019.

In 2022, the firm started the mass production phase of its first model, T10X, and began to deliver it to customers last year.

Around 20,000 units of T10X have been delivered so far.

The manufacturer aims to produce 1 million vehicles in five different models by 2030.

The Togg electric car, which has become a symbol of the country's high-tech advancement, is expected to release new models in the coming period.