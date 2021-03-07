Turkey’s domestic Bayraktar Tactical Block 2 (TB2) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) successfully hit a target at the longest-range to date with smart ammunition in a naval drill in the Eastern Mediterranean, the National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The Baykar-made drone included in Turkey’s Naval Forces Command (DzKK) inventory fired the laser-guided mini smart ammunition, MAM-L which was also developed with local means by leading defense contractor Roketsan, during Blue Homeland 2021 tactical exercise.

It hit the surface target in the Eastern Mediterranean with pinpoint accuracy. The video footage showing its performance was shared via the National Defense Ministry’s Twitter account.

During the Blue Homeland 2021 exercise, Turkey tested various domestic weapon systems.

Bayraktar TB2 hits target at longest-range yet in naval drillpic.twitter.com/VIGgXVelEd March 7, 2021

In November 2020, the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV initially conducted a successful test-fire using the same ammunition with the local defense giant Aselsan-developed electro-optical system, Common Aperture Targeting System (CATS).

CATS is a high-performance electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system designed for fixed-wing and rotary-wing airborne platforms, including unmanned air systems (UASs), helicopters and aircraft.

Meanwhile, another drone developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Aksungur medium-altitude, long-endurance UCAV, completed a 28-hour-long flight with a payload of 12 MAM-L smart ammo at an altitude of 20,000 feet in September 2020.