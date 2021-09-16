Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has started working with digital twin technology for the design and production of the National Combat Aircraft (MMU), Turkey’s long-awaited 5th generation fighter jet due to leave the hangar on March 18, 2023.

Using the 3DEXPERIENCE PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) platform and aviation industry experience to develop the MMU from design to production, TAI made an agreement with Dassault Systemes for the this twin technology, the Turkish company said in a statement.

Accordingly, TAI has come together with distinguished guests from the defense and aviation community in a recent event to relate its experience of the PLM system it uses for digital twin technology.

The event also saw knowledge sharing from Dassault Systemes and other companies sharing their experiences with PLM application in the sector.

TAI is the main contractor to the MMU project, which will also see contributions from several local defense industry firms.

The MMU will be powered by a ready-made engine in the beginning, with future iterations employing an engine to be developed by TRMotor.