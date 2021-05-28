Turkey's T129 Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter (ATAK) has been upgraded with the identification friend or foe (IFF) system developed by Turkish defense giant Aselsan.

Aselsan's IFF Mod 5/S transponder has been integrated into the T129 ATAK helicopter and all tests have been successfully completed.

All ATAK helicopters, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to be delivered from now on will be the upgraded version.

The transponder is already being used in a number of helicopters, airplanes, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ships, with NATO armies also transitioning to the IFF Mod 5/S.

IFF is a radar-based secure identification system that detects and tells the difference between friendly and enemy elements.

Integration of IFF Mode 5/S transponders into the Turkish Air Force's F-16 Block 30-TM aircraft started in early 2020.

Turkish firm Aselsan is active in military and civil telecommunications, as well as radar, electronic warfare, defense, weapons, command control and navigation systems.