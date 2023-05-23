Turkish missile producer Roketsan Tuesday successfully tested the short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) in the country's Black Sea province of Rize.

Ismail Demir, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), congratulated the team involved in the project.

Tayfun is Türkiye's longest-range missile so far.

The firm previously tested the missile in October 2022, when it hit a target from 560 kilometers (some 348 miles) away.

Meanwhile, the images of the Cenk ballistic missile, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the introduction of Tayfun, were displayed for the first time by the SSB head on May 12, 2023.

The Cenk is larger than Roketsan’s earlier ballistic missile systems, Bora and Tayfun.

Roketsan is a leading developer of missile and rocket systems. The company has developed several types of smart ammunition that were fired from the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) in several warzones, including Syria, Karabakh and Ukraine, destroying enemy military gear from tanks and howitzers to air defense systems.