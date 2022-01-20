The domestically produced HISAR O+ missile defense system was delivered late Thursday for use by the Turkish military.

With the delivery of HISAR O+, Turkey has now become self-sufficient in very low, low and middle altitude missile defense.

HISAR O+ was developed indigenously in cooperation with Turkey's defense industry giants Aselsan and Roketsan.

The air defense system, which has a 360-degree defense capability, is capable of engaging and firing against at least nine different targets simultaneously.

Dedicated to the air defense of stationary forces and critical assets against fighters, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles, HISAR O+ intercepts targets at a range of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles).

The HISAR O+ system will perform point and regional air defense missions with its distributed and flexible architecture.

In March 2021, the Hisar-O+ medium-range air defense system completed a test-fire, which was the longest range and the highest altitude test conducted in the country to date.