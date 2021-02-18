The upgraded version of the T129 Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter (ATAK) began to be delivered to security forces on Wednesday.

The upgraded version, the ATAK Phase-2, includes additional electronic warfare (EW) systems or a laser warning receiver, a radio frequency jammer, a radar warning system and a 9681 V/UHF Radio.

Ismail Demir, head of the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), said in a Twitter statement that they have completed the deliveries of the first batch of the ATAK Phase-2 helicopters, which were equipped with a laser warning system and upgraded EW systems, to the General Directorate of Security and Land Forces Command. Demir added that the rate of the domestically produced parts was also increased with the upgrading project.

He added that the ATAK helicopter was offered to the services of the General Directorate of Security for the first time.

Separately, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also shared a Twitter statement Wednesday about the delivery of the new-generation helicopter.

The phase-two configuration project was carried out by manufacturing company Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in coordination with the SSB.

The ATAK is a new-generation, tandem, two-seat, twin-engine helicopter specifically designed for attack and reconnaissance.

The ATAK Phase-2 made its maiden flight in November 2019. The delivery of the phase-two helicopters was among the project deliveries scheduled through 2021.