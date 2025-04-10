Bayraktar TB2, Türkiye's first domestically developed armed uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), has made aviation history by becoming the first drone to autonomously recover from a spin, a highly dangerous aerodynamic condition, manufacturer Baykar said in a statement Wednesday.

The maneuver, which had never before been successfully performed by a UAV, was executed during a flight test when the TB2 was intentionally placed into a spin – also known as a “spiral dive” – a situation where an aircraft loses balance and rapidly rotates while descending steeply. The drone regained stable flight autonomously through advanced flight control algorithms, demonstrating its capability to recover from critical loss-of-control scenarios without human intervention.

“This unprecedented achievement significantly enhances the operational reliability of the platform in the face of control loss situations,” Baykar said, adding that the maneuver showcases the drone’s sophisticated software infrastructure and high-level flight autonomy.

Bayraktar TB2 had already gained global attention in May 2023 when it autonomously performed a barrel roll, marking another first in uncrewed flight. The latest breakthrough solidifies Türkiye’s growing reputation as a leader in drone technology.

The company also unveiled its next-generation variant, the Bayraktar TB2T-AI, which features a turbo engine and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new model, undergoing successful test flights in the northwestern town of Keşan in Edirne, is expected to bring game-changing capabilities to the battlefield with higher speed, altitude and intelligent flight features.

In another milestone, the Bayraktar TB2 fleet surpassed 1 million flight hours, making it the longest-serving national aerial platform in Turkish aviation history. Over this time, the TB2 has flown approximately 150 million kilometers, equivalent to circling the Earth more than 3,700 times.

Baykar, now recognized as the world’s largest drone manufacturer, has outpaced U.S., Israeli and Chinese competitors to become the global leader in drone exports. According to a Washington-based Center for a New American Security (CNAS) report, Türkiye accounted for 65% of global UAV exports as of 2021.

The TB2 has proven its effectiveness in numerous conflict zones, including Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine, elevating Türkiye’s profile in international defense and strategic diplomacy.

Its combat-tested performance, affordable cost, rapid delivery and technological sophistication have made it a preferred choice for military forces worldwide. In 2023, the drone won a competitive procurement process by Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense, beating out rivals from the U.S., Europe and China.

The drone's operational footprint continues to expand. Following an agreement signed in Zagreb on Nov. 19, 2024, Bayraktar TB2 entered the inventory of six NATO and four EU member states.