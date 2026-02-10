Turkish missile developer and industry major Roketsan showcased on Wednesday its new high-speed, multipurpose glide munition Eren for the first time internationally at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Türkiye's leading munition, rocket and missile systems manufacturer took part in the Feb. 8-12 exhibition with a wide portfolio of products, including its mini smart munitions MAM-C, MAM-L and MAM-T; the UAV-230 air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missile; the Karaok short-range anti-tank weapon; the Çakır cruise missile; the SOM standoff munition; the Sungur air defense missile system; the Hisar-O air defense missile; and the long-range air and missile defense system Siper.

Roketsan also showcased the Bora, TRG-230 and TRG-300 missiles, along with the KMC tactical missile launch system and the Burc mobile air defense system.

Developed from concept to operational product in less than a year, the new homegrown Eren munition was tested on the multirole unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akıncı, the company said.

The high-speed glide munition, which is expected to enter mass production this year, was designed to meet the operational needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) as well as Türkiye’s friendly and allied countries.

Eren can be launched from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, ground vehicles, ground-based systems and naval platforms. It is capable of engaging low-speed aerial targets as well as armored and unarmored ground targets.

The munition features advanced guidance capabilities and has an operational range exceeding 100 kilometers (62 miles), according to Roketsan.

"We aimed to develop a cost-effective munition capable of engaging air-to-ground, ground-to-ground and ground-to-air targets," Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci said.

"The Eren munition will significantly enhance the striking power of our UAVs and enable highly effective engagements from ground-based platforms, including autonomous systems, armored vehicles and shelters," he added.

Ikinci said artificial intelligence algorithms and advanced flight control sensors integrated into the munition, combined with its turbojet engine, open the door to a new operational segment.

He added that integration efforts are ongoing for unmanned ground vehicles, armored platforms, UAVs and close air defense systems, with potential future integration on aircraft as well.