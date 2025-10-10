Türkiye's antitrust authority on Friday said it had imposed an administrative fine of TL 402 million ($9.6 million) on Adidas after finding that the sportswear giant engaged in resale price maintenance practices that restricted competition among its authorized retailers.

In a statement, the Competition Authority (RK) said the investigation revealed that the company had interfered with retailers' discount policies, including setting discount rates, eligible products and promotional periods.

"The findings show that Adidas determined the discount rates that its authorized dealers could apply, as well as the products and periods in which discounts could be offered," the statement said.

Intervention in the pricing policies of authorized dealers, especially in online sales channels, was cited as having anti-competitive effects and thus constituted a violation.

This marks a second penalty this year for Adidas after it was hit with a fine in mid-February for failing to inform customers in the Muslim-majority country that one of its flagship footwear models contained pigskin.

Adidas described its "Samba OG" trainers as made from "real leather," without specifying that it came from pigs. The sneakers have been sported in recent years by models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

The RK said the use of materials "contrary to the religious sensibilities of the majority of society must be clearly mentioned" in advertisements and product descriptions.

The regulator fined the company more than TL 550,000. Adidas later "updated" the specification on its website.