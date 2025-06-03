Annual inflation in Türkiye eased further in May, official data showed on Tuesday, coming in below market estimates to touch the lowest level since late 2021.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) advanced 35.41% year-on-year in May, down from 37.86% in April, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The figure was the lowest Türkiye has seen since December 2021, when it was 36.08%.

It was also less than market estimates, which predicted the inflation would slow down to around 36.1%.

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation was 1.53%, the TurkStat said, also below forecasts. In April, inflation stood at 3.0% on a monthly basis.

In a Reuters poll, the monthly inflation rate was expected to be 2.0% in May, with the annual rate seen at 36.1%.

Annual increases were led by education prices, which were up 71.67% on the year, while housing prices climbed 67.43%. Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose 32.87%.

The lowest increases were in clothing and footwear with 14.12%, communications with 19.25%, and transport with 24.59%.

At its last meeting, the Turkish central bank reversed its easing cycle and raised the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) by 350 basis points to 46% in response to fluctuations in March and the rise of protectionist trade policies. Prior to the April meeting, the bank cut rates following a long tightening cycle initiated in mid-2023 to curb soaring prices.

The bank is set to meet again later this month.

The domestic producer price index rose 2.48% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 23.13%, the data showed.