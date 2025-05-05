Türkiye's annual inflation slowed for the 11th month in a row, easing to below 38% in April, according to official data on Monday.

Consumer price rises slowed to 37.9%, down from 38.1% in March, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

Market surveys projected an annual reading of around 38%. The April rate marks the lowest level since December 2021, when it stood at 36.08%.

The continued decline is positive, and the government expects inflation to keep falling, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said

"The fight against the high cost of living is the most important item on the agenda," Şimşek told an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber.

"We expect a normalization after July. By the end of the year, we foresee that annual inflation will fall below 30%."

Month-over-month, consumer prices grew 3%, compared to 2.46% in March, the TurkStat data showed.

The annual rise was driven by a surge in education costs (79.2%), housing (74%), hotels and restaurants (41.8%) and healthcare spend (41.9%).

Türkiye's annual inflation exceeded 75% in May 2024, before starting to slow in June amid aggressive monetary tightening as part of the government's economic program.

Recent weeks have seen Türkiye's central bank reverse its easing cycle amid volatility after last month's arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu on corruption charges pending a trial, and uncertainty about U.S. tariffs.

The bank began to gradually cut its benchmark interest rate in December and lowered it to 42.5% in early March.

But it reversed the cycle last month with a surprise 350-basis-point rate hike to 46%, which boosted Turkish assets and signaled renewed commitment to tackling inflation.

"The (economic) program's aim has been to reduce inflation for nearly two years. Annual inflation has been trending downward for the past 11 months," Şimşek said on Monday.

"Despite recent internal and external shocks, the continued decline is positive. What matters now is the next phase."

Şimşek said the government expects the downward momentum to continue and sees a high probability that inflation will remain within the target forecast range.

The central bank's year-end inflation midpoint estimate currently stands at 24%, in a forecast range of 19% to 29%.

"The impact of monetary policy has become clearly evident. This year, fiscal and revenue policies will create a more supportive effect," he noted.

"We expect the disinflation process to persist in the second half of this year."