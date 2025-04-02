The Turkish business world mounted their sharp criticism and reactions on Wednesday against the calls for a mass commercial boycott by the country’s main opposition party following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor.

The government denounced the calls and described them as an economic "sabotage attempt."

Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu was jailed on March 23 pending trial on corruption charges. The government insists the judiciary is independent and free of political interference.

Following Imamoğlu's arrest, the Republican People's Party (CHP) called for a boycott of goods and services from companies it claimed to be close to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government.

That call widened on Wednesday to include a halt to all shopping for one day.

"Stop all purchases! Supermarkets, online shopping, restaurants, petrol, coffees, bills, buy nothing," said Özgür Özel, head of the CHP, on Tuesday. "I invite everyone to use their consumer power by participating in this boycott," added Özel.

Istanbul's public prosecutor's office Tuesday launched an investigation into those advocating the boycott calls on social and traditional media.

The prosecutor's office determined that "divisive rhetoric" on traditional and social media aimed at hindering the economic activity of a segment of society constituted "hatred and discrimination" and "incitement to hatred and hostility," Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The new investigation is to be merged with ongoing investigations into physical and verbal violence committed against certain businesses, the agency added.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said boycott calls posed a threat to economic stability and accused those advocating them of seeking to undermine the government.

They "are an attempt to sabotage the economy and include unfair trade and competition elements. We see this as a futile attempt by circles who consider themselves the masters of this country," Bolat said.

He said any businesses losing money due to the calls for a boycott will be able to sue for damages.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the calls threatened social harmony and economic stability and were "doomed to fail."

Several Cabinet ministers and celebrities, including former Germany and Real Madrid soccer midfielder Mesut Özil, used the hashtag #BoykotDegilMilliZarar ("Not a Boycott, but National Harm") to emphasize their stance.

"Let's not harm our local and national brands under the guise of a boycott. Let's protect our social cohesion!" Özil wrote on social media platform X late Tuesday.

CHP's Özel had earlier encouraged people to take to the streets to protest Imamoğlu’s arrest. Erdoğan called the protests "evil" and said they would not last.

'Irrational,' 'destabilizing'

Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), said on Wednesday that businesses that produce, provide employment and invest should not be targeted.

"Our companies should be kept out of political debates," Hisarcıklıoğlu said in a written statement.

Orhan Aydın, the chair of the Anatolian Lions Businessmen Association (ASKON), also criticized the boycott calls.

"Escalating the situation to this level and targeting the national economy is not a stance, but rather an irrational move."

Bendevi Palandöken, head of the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), urged support for shopkeepers and artisans, stressing that "trade should not be halted."

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) President Şekib Avdagiç also condemned the boycott calls.

"Companies that are the product of Türkiye's local and independent economy and provide employment should not be attacked," said Avdagiç.

Mahmut Asmalı, head of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSIAD), called the boycott an attempt to destabilize economic balance.

"These calls are a direct effort to weaken our local and national capital, endanger our economic independence, and create space for global capital," Asmalı said.

'Planting landmines' under production, trade

Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO) Chair Gürsel Baran warned that a boycott would be "like planting landmines under local and national production, trade, employment and tax revenues."

"We must not sacrifice the hard work of our traders, industrialists, and workers, nor the future of our nation," said Baran.

Baran also called for restraint, noting that the economic and social consequences of such boycotts could be damaging.

"Boycotts would destabilize markets, harm our economy, and negatively impact social life ... Instead of dividing with boycotts, we should focus on how to further develop our country in unity and solidarity," he said.

Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Chair Erdal Bahçıvan urged caution regarding calls that he said could disrupt commercial and production activities.

"In democratic societies, people have the right to object and express criticism legally. However, calls that could disrupt the commercial and industrial sectors should be approached with caution and sensitivity," he said in a social media post.

'Do tomorrow's shopping today'

In a show of solidarity, Bolat on Wednesday visited businesses in Ankara and called on citizens to "do tomorrow's shopping today."

"April 2 will be a historic day for the Turkish economy. Those who create and produce will win, while those who seek to destroy and halt will lose," Bolat told reporters.

"Let them raise the figures and show that trade in Türkiye is growing. My call to employers and tradespeople is also this: do not postpone your own consumption until tomorrow," he noted.

"In this way, just as Türkiye's economy is highly appreciated worldwide, we will also mark today in history as a day when we grow our national economy, our people's jobs, livelihoods, welfare levels, and future."

Bolat said the government had grown Türkiye's economy 6.5 times in dollar terms over the past 22 years.

"Today is a day of solidarity with tradespeople, of protecting the national economy, and of uniting around production, consumption, trade, labor, and employment," he noted.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said every step the opposition takes targeting peace and economy is "destined to fail!"

"By calling for a boycott, you have targeted this nation's jobs, livelihoods, the earnings of shopkeepers, the rightful earnings of tradespeople, the labor of farmers, and their hard work. But know this well: with these calls, you can neither cover up financial towers nor corruption scandals, nor can you harm this nation," Kurum wrote on X.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the boycott calls will "only disturb social peace."

"Our nation will once again give the best response to those attempting to strain our country economically," Bayraktar said on X