A total of 75 countries have joined COP31 climate summit host Türkiye's voluntary pledge to boost global electrification as part of broader efforts to curb climate change.

Türkiye hopes the pledge will raise power's share of final energy demand worldwide to 35% by 2035, from just over a fifth today, ushering in an "age of electricity" and becoming ​a central part of a final deal at the U.N. climate conference taking place in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

About 94 institutions and organizations have also expressed support for the initiative as of Wednesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Representatives from more than 160 countries are engaged in intensive negotiations to accelerate efforts to combat climate change and translate existing commitments into action.

Türkiye's electrification goal, dubbed the 35x35 target, has also been included in the first draft text released following the first week of the negotiations.

Countries backing the initiative include Germany, the U.K., Norway, South Korea, Spain, Japan, Denmark, Canada and Kyrgyzstan, while the European Commission has also confirmed the EU's support.

Australia, which serves as president of negotiations at COP31, previously announced that it was among the first signatories to the 35x35 electrification pledge.

The pledge is expected to contribute to commitments adopted at COP28 in Dubai to triple the global renewable energy capacity and double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, while supporting efforts to reduce emissions.

Electrification is also expected to accelerate the clean energy transition, complement efforts to limit global warming, and contribute to the goal of keeping the temperature rise as close as possible to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The latest climate science reports have indicated that the risk of a global temperature rise exceeding the 1.5C threshold is currently very high, while rapid emissions reductions could help reverse such overshoot.

Supporters say electric technologies ‌can be cleaner, more secure and more efficient than fossil fuels. But some developing countries are opposed to the plan because of the infrastructure investments required to hit the goal, observers said.

Here are some of the potential impacts if the target is adopted:

Emissions

The electrification target could reduce planet-warming carbon emissions, but the amount depends largely on whether new power is produced from ​renewable or fossil fuel sources.

The pledge has no language requiring the increased electricity use to come from renewable sources.

Türkiye's presidency has said such language is not ​necessary because countries already agreed to move away from fossil fuels at past COPs.

The voluntary pledge would cut around 4.1 billion metric ⁠tons of carbon emissions per year even if governments did not prioritize cleaner power sources, the equivalent of 7% of current global emissions, according to non-profit emissions tracker ​Climate TRACE.

But if the goal were met by prioritizing clean power for new generation, that would roughly double, Climate TRACE said.

Security

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has pushed energy security up ​government agendas and highlighted the risks of relying on imported oil and gas supplies.

Electrification, particularly using domestic renewable energy and batteries, can help reduce import dependence and exposure to fossil fuel price shocks, COP31 leaders have said.

"Fossil fuels are not only driving the climate crisis. Dependence on them carries a steep economic and security price – as the crisis in the Middle East has laid bare," U.N. Secretary-General ​Antonio Guterres said during the first week of the conference.

Efficiency

Using electricity directly, such as in electric vehicles, heat pumps and electric industrial equipment, delivers more useful energy and ​is more efficient than burning fossil fuels, proponents say.

For instance, electric vehicles can convert roughly 80% of electricity into movement, while a petrol or diesel engine converts only about 20% of its ‌fuel energy into ⁠motion, losing most of the rest as heat, according to the World Resources Institute.

Lower energy consumption means lower bills for households and businesses and helps to curb inflation, which has risen sharply because of the disruption to energy markets caused by the Iran war.

"There is very strong economic motivation behind it because of the intrinsic efficiency of electrification and all the different calculations that the countries are doing about their energy security and independence," said Diana Acconcia, head of the EU delegation to COP31.

In sunny regions, for example, ​the lifecycle cost of building and operating ​solar-plus-batteries projects ranges from $54 to $82 per ⁠megawatt-hour, compared with $70-$85/MWh for new coal in China and more than $100/MWh for new gas in many markets, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Skewed economics

Increasing clean energy, however, remains a challenge, especially in the developing world.

Managing fluctuating wind and solar output alongside surging ​electricity demand requires massive power grid upgrades and battery storage investments, analysts said.

"Wealthy countries that have already built their prosperity ​on fossil fuels must move ⁠fastest, while developing countries need the finance and technology to electrify their economies and bring affordable power to people who still lack access," said Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based think tank Power Shift Africa.

High interest rates can also weigh heavily on renewable energy projects, posing another constraint for developing countries with less favorable financing terms, according to the Institute for Energy ⁠Economics and Financial ​Analysis.

That is because most of a renewable energy project's lifetime costs are incurred upfront. Fossil fuel projects ​also face higher borrowing costs, but fuel-burning power plants typically incur a larger share of their costs over time.