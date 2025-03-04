Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed Tuesday that Canada will stand firm against the "trade war" sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariffs on Canadian imports.

"The United States launched a trade war against Canada... Canadians are reasonable. We are polite. We will not back down from a fight," Trudeau said, adding that while he thinks Trump is a "smart guy," the tariffs are a "very dumb thing to do."

Trudeau added that Canada would be imposing 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of U.S. imports effective immediately, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

Trudeau made the announcement just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.

"There is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today," Trudeau said, adding that Canada would challenge the U.S. measures at the World Trade Organization and through the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

If the U.S. tariffs persist, Canada will impose a 25% tariff on a further C$125 billion of U.S. imports in 21 days' time, he said.