Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of purposefully striking grain terminals and infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Odesa, with one official saying the main aim was to stop Kyiv from shipping grain from there.

In a second consecutive overnight attack, Russia struck grain terminals and port infrastructure in Odesa and nearby Chernomorsk after quitting a deal on Monday that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

The attack destroyed 60,000 tons of grain that should have been loaded and shipped via the Black Sea Grain Initiative 60 days ago.

The grain deal, brokered by United Nations and Türkiye in July last year, was intended to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a blockade of its ports.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday that a "considerable" amount of grain export infrastructure at Chornomorsk port in Odesa region had been damaged in the Russian attack.

"The night-time attack put a considerable part of the grain export infrastructure in the port of Chornomorsk out of operation," Solsky said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine said it was an intentional attack on the grain terminals and port infrastructure.

"Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain deal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app. "Every Russian missile – is a strike not only on Ukraine but on everyone in the world who wants normal and safe life."

The grain infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders and carriers such as Kernel, Viterra and CMA CGM Group suffered damage, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said.

Zelenskyy has said the grain deal could continue without Russian participation and that Ukraine is working on options to keep its commitments on food supplies.

He ordered Ukraine's military on Wednesday to strengthen the protection of port infrastructure and people. He told the Foreign Ministry to intensify contacts with international partners to increase pressure on Russia and ensure grain exports continue.

The attacks on Odesa followed a pledge of retaliation by Russia after a blast on a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula on Monday that Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

But Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the attacks reflected Russia's attitude towards food security.

"The main objective is to destroy the possibility of shipping Ukrainian grain," Podolyak said.

Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskiyy's office, said: "The Russian terror(izing) of Odesa proves once again that they need hunger and problems in the countries of the Global South. They want to create a refugee crisis for the West."