Russia launched a massive air attack on the Ukrainian port of Odessa for a second night in a row, which one Ukrainian official on Wednesday described as "hellish," but authorities vowed not to be intimidated and to continue work to export grain.

The attack was "very powerful, truly massive," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odessa military administration, said in a voice message on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"It was a hellish night," he said, adding that details on damage and casualties would come later.

The attacks on Odessa, one of Ukraine's main ports for exporting grain, followed a pledge of retaliation by Russia after a blast on a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula on Monday that Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

Shortly after the bridge was hit on Monday, Moscow withdrew from the year-old Black Sea grain agreement that allowed for the safe export of Ukraine's grain, a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world.

"(They) are trying to scare the whole world, especially those who want to work for the grain corridor ... Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations," said Bratchuk.

"But I think that all normal, rational people will look and say: Odessa was not afraid, is not afraid and will not be afraid – we will work."

Most of Ukraine was under air raid alerts on and off starting after midnight on Wednesday, with Russia striking other places, including a drone attack on Kyiv.

"A difficult night of air attacks for all of Ukraine, especially in the south, in Odessa," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said on the Telegram channel.

He said Kyiv was attacked and according to preliminary information, there was some damage or casualties.

Ukraine's air force said it had downed 37 out of 63 targets in the southern Odessa region, including 23 suicide drones, and 14 cruise missiles targeting critical infrastructure and military facilities. It was a much lower success rate than Ukraine usually reports for countering Russian air attacks.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had hit military targets in two Ukrainian port cities overnight as "a mass revenge strike" for the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

In Crimea, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, a fire broke out at a military training ground in the Kirovske district, forcing the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from four settlements, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said.

The Moscow-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, did not give a reason for the blaze.

Telegram channels linked to Russian security services and Ukrainian media said an ammunition depot was on fire at the base after a Ukrainian overnight air attack.

Bratchuk posted two videos of a fire in an uninhabited area, saying: "Enemy ammunition depot. Staryi Krym."

Staryi Krym is a small town in Crimea's Kirovske district.

Ideas for grain exports

At the United Nations on Tuesday, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said there were a "number of ideas being floated" to help get Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets. Moscow's decision raised concern primarily in Africa and Asia of rising food prices and hunger.

The Black Sea deal was brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye in July last year to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The accord was one of the only diplomatic successes of the war, lifting a de facto Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports and heading off a global food emergency.

Ukraine and Russia are the world's biggest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs. If Ukrainian grain is again blocked from the market, prices could soar around the world, hitting the poorest countries hardest.

Russia's withdrawal on Monday, which included revoking its guarantees for safe navigation, also ended a pact between the U.N. and Moscow in which U.N. officials agreed to help Russian food and fertilizer exports reach world markets.

However, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "will continue to explore all possible avenues to ensure that Ukrainian grain, Russian grain, Russian fertilizer are out on the global market," Dujarric said.

For Ukraine's part, "we are fighting for global security and our Ukrainian farmer" and working on options to keep commitments on food supply, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Tuesday.

Moscow spurned calls from Ukraine to allow shipping to resume without Russian participation, with the Kremlin openly saying ships entering the area without its guarantees would be in danger.

"We're talking about an area that's close to a war zone," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. "Without the appropriate security guarantees, certain risks arise there. So if something is formalized without Russia, these risks should be taken into account."

Zelenskyy has effectively sought Türkiye's backing to negate the Russian blockade. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the deal's powerful sponsor, says he still thinks Moscow can be persuaded to return.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal had to be found and "there are very active discussions now."

The EU said on Tuesday it is seeking to transport more Ukrainian grains via road and rail. While appreciative of EU efforts, Kuleba said Ukrainian exports through Europe would not be able to "compensate for the absence of deliveries from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea."

Kuleba said the focus on reviving Black Sea shipments was either to continue within the existing framework or create a new model, but added: "The problem, of course, is what is going to happen if Russia decides to attack a vessel carrying grain."

"We have to take risks and we have to demonstrate that we can carry on without Russia," he told reporters on Tuesday during a visit to the U.N.

Moscow has suggested it would consider resurrecting the Black Sea agreement if demands to improve exports of its own grain and fertilizer were met. It quit because it said those demands had not been met and complained that insufficient Ukraine grain was reaching poor countries under the deal.

But the U.N. argued the arrangement had benefited those states by helping lower food prices by more than 20% globally. Ukraine has also been a key supplier of grain for the U.N. World Food Programme's (WFP) efforts to fight hunger.

"This is going to make our ability to feed hungry people that much more difficult," WFP's regional director in East Africa, Michael Dunford, said of Russia's withdrawal, which would "exacerbate what is already a terrible situation."

Western countries call Moscow's move an attempt to use leverage over food supplies to force a weakening in financial sanctions, which already allow Russia to sell food.

Russia has said it was prepared to supply poor countries in Africa with grain for free and the Kremlin said on Tuesday that the matter would be discussed at a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg next week.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that without Ukraine's exports, "the deficit on the global market will, unfortunately, be quite tangible."

"And not only for the poorest countries. Different countries will feel it – from Libya and Egypt to Bangladesh and China," he said. "We are working with our partners to prevent this."