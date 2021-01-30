The trade between Dubai and Israel has reached 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) over the last five months, the Dubai media office said Saturday since Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed in August to normalize diplomatic relations.

The amount includes around 325 million dirham of imports and 607 million dirham of exports, the media office said in a statement.

The agreements, known as the "Abraham Accords," shattered a longstanding Arab consensus that there should be no normalization with Israel until it reaches a comprehensive peace deal with the Palestinians.

Following normalization, Israel's foreign ministry said the country has opened its embassy in the UAE last week.

Earlier this month, Sudan also signed the Abraham Accords, becoming the third Arab country to do so and the fourth to normalize diplomatic relations with the Jewish state in as many months.

Morocco also normalized ties with Israel in December, in a diplomatic quid pro quo that saw Washington back Moroccan rule over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Until last year, only Egypt, in 1979, and Jordan, in 1994, had normalized ties with Israel.