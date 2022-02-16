President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced a set of measures Wednesday designed to ease the pressure on households and businesses struggling to pay energy bills after slashing prices on basic foods to fight inflation days before.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said authorities would readjust the level under which higher electricity tariffs for households using more energy kick in, while some 4 million households in the country of more than 84 million people would receive state subsidies to help with high natural gas and electricity bills.

Civil society organizations would no longer pay the higher energy tariffs that apply to businesses, he said, adding that some small businesses would also be able to benefit from readjusted tariffs.

Inflation in Turkey soared to a 20-year official high of nearly 49% in January, eating away savings.

Households and businesses have additionally been hit with sharp hikes in energy prices after authorities raised electricity tariffs on Jan. 1, spiking prices by more than 50% for many homes and as much as 127% for businesses and high-consumption households.

Protests have broken out against high electricity bills and many small businesses, like restaurants, have been displaying high electricity bills on shop windows to show how close they are to being driven out of business.

“We continue to support households in electricity and natural gas. We are listening to the voice of our nation and finding solutions to their problem,” Erdoğan said.

The president reiterated that high inflation was “temporary” and that the new economic path will bear results.

“Our most important problem is high inflation. Hopefully we will overcome it and see it go down month by month,” he said.

The government has embraced a model based on lower borrowing costs, saying credit, exports and investment will help the country weather inflation.

Erdoğan previously said the new economic path will also eventually help Turkey solve its chronic current account deficit problem and contribute to stabilizing the Turkish lira.

To support the drive, Turkey’s central bank had brought down the key policy rate by 500 points since September to 14% but paused the easing cycle in January.

Earlier this week, the government lowered the value-added tax on basic food supplies to 1% from 8%.