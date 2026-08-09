The newly signed defense pact between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan heralds not only a strong new security alliance but a multidimensional partnership that could help unlock new economic and investment opportunities across a wider region, analysts say.

The trio, which already harbors robust defense ties, inked on Friday in the Muslim holy city of Mecca the agreement, which stipulates that an armed attack on one signatory would count as an attack on all.

And while the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, the deal is not merely seen as a collective defense commitment but as a step that brings Ankara, Riyadh and Islamabad even closer.

Recent years have witnessed Ankara building on defense cooperation with both. In 2023, Riyadh agreed to buy Turkish drones in what Ankara called its largest defense export contract.

Similarly, Türkiye and Pakistan have expanded defense cooperation through naval projects, military training and other joint programs. In 2018, the duo launched the MILGEM project that foresees the delivery of four corvettes to Pakistan's Navy, two of which, made in Türkiye, have already entered the force.

At the same time, the Mecca treaty is seen as having significant potential not only in the security field but also in terms of economy, energy, and trade.

The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, which has strained vessel passages through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and recent pressure in the Red Sea have reinforced the need for alternative energy routes, and Türkiye has been positioning itself as a potentially strong leader.

While Ankara has been advocating for the expansion of a critical pipeline with Iraq further to the south, it also said it could be seen as a hub in the region, owing to its contracts and expanding oil and gas partnerships in the different regions.

'Economic benefits'

"The defense agreement signed here is actually more than just a defense agreement; it's an agreement that will have very significant economic benefits for the future. I believe it will have very important effects, especially considering that Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia are powerful countries in the region and have a deterrent effect," an analyst, Zekeriya Şahin, told Turkish publication CNN Türk.

"Now, when evaluating this agreement, it's necessary to consider separately the finalized economic revenue and the potential revenue stream that could arise after the Mecca Defense Agreement. And with that, I also foresee that, given the current congestion in the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, other Gulf countries may join this trilateral agreement in the future," he argued.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that Egypt might join the pact as well.

"In other words, this strategic agreement could even lead to a new Gulf pact. This would, of course, also mean a strengthening of commercial relations, and one of Türkiye's strongest areas is the defense industry, and we are in a position to transfer technology and even form partnerships in the defense industry," Şahin added.

Türkiye, with its advanced technology and defense expertise, stands as the 11th largest exporter of arms globally, and officials are suggesting it is closing in to enter among top 10.

But apart from defense potential, Türkiye in general has steady trade relations with its Gulf partners, while it also aims to further lift bilateral volume with Pakistan.

Last month, Istanbul hosted a large Pakistan-Türkiye Business Conference, where officials from both countries emphasized the potential to further strengthen economic cooperation in a number of fields, from logistics, energy, to IT and artificial intelligence.

"The three countries are unusually complementary," Andreas Krieg, a lecturer in security at King's College London, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Trade relations, potential

Türkiye's strong diplomatic and commercial ties with the countries members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have positively reflected on recent trade figures, as exports to the region surged 35.7% year-over-year to surpass $826 million in June.

Saudi Arabia recorded the largest increase in export value in June compared with the same month in 2025, rising by approximately $229.8 million, the data sourced from Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) reveals.

Saudi Arabia has, thus, become Türkiye's largest Gulf export market and the country recording the strongest export growth in the region – the performance which is attributed to bilateral ties but also to the kingdom's Vision 2030 program.

In this regard, the role of globally-renowned Turkish contractors plays an important role and carries significant potential.

Coupled with the potential of the proposed Development Road Project, which foresees Türkiye as a key link for intercontinental trade, the defense pact could reap economic benefits for the actors in the region.

Among others, Türkiye's robust and expanding economic ties with Saudi Arabia have seen the signing of an intergovernmental agreement for renewable energy investments worth approximately $2 billion, reached earlier this year.

The combined and relatively young and dynamic population of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which stands at about 380 million, also carries potential for closer inter-people relations and cooperation.