Turkey will reduce inflation and exchange rate volatility through low interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Doha, Erdoğan reiterated his opposition to high borrowing costs, adding that Turkey’s forex reserves were not an issue despite the central bank’s market interventions last week.

He also blamed stockpiling for the surge in prices and threatened to impose more severe punishments.

“I believe we will reverse these attacks on the currency. As I always say, God willing this will also pass us by. Let everyone know this,” Erdoğan said.