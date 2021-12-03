Turkey’s annual inflation increased to the highest level in three years in November, official data showed Friday, as prices continued to climb, clouding consumer outlook.

Inflation accelerated to 21.31% last month, up from 19.89% in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.51%, the institute said.

Food, restaurants and hotels pushed up the annual number, reflecting a surge in demand, while the monthly price rise was driven by transportation costs, reflecting a jump in global energy prices.

The producer price index rose 9.99% from the previous month for an annual rise of 54.62%.