Inflation in Türkiye dropped further to nearly 33.5% in July, below market expectations, continuing a downward trend and hitting almost a four-year low, official data showed on Monday.

Consumer price index (CPI) advanced 33.52% year-over-year in July, down from 35.05% in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said. That was less than the market expectation of around 34%.

The July rate is the lowest since November 2021, when the rate stood at 21.31%.

Monthly prices increased by 2.06%, according to TurkStat data.

The yearly surge in prices was led by education, with 75.5%, housing with 62.01%, and health with 37.49%, as per data.

The lowest rates were posted in clothing and footwear with a 10.67% increase, communications at 19.62%, and transport at 26.57%.

The Turkish central bank lowered interest rates by 300 basis points to 43% last month.