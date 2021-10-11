Turkey's unemployment rate reached 12.1% in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Monday.
The number of unemployed age 15 and over rose 11,000 month-on-month this August to 3.9 million, TurkStat said in a statement.
The labor force participation rate stood at 51.2%, a fall of 0.1 percentage points from July.
During the same period, employment decreased 14,000 to 28.7 million people.
"The employment rate occurred as 45% with 0.1 percentage point decrease," according to TurkStat.
The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 22.7% with a 0.1 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month.
