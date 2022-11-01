One of Türkiye’s top business associations is set to kick-start a major trade fair in Istanbul on Wednesday that will bring together hundreds of Turkish firms and entrepreneurs with foreign buyers and officials from more than 120 countries.

The 19th edition of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association’s (MÜSIAD) biennial MÜSIAD EXPO comes amid global headwinds, spearheaded by economic downturn around the world and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Türkiye has been engaged through its vast diplomatic efforts to try to mediate between its two Black Sea neighbors and has managed to help achieve some rare examples of cooperation in the monthslong war, including the Black Sea grain deal and exchange of prisoners.

MÜSIAD EXPO looks to shed light on Türkiye’s role both in the region and on the global scale, driven by its role as a trade hub, according to MÜSIAD chair Mahmut Asmalı.

“Türkiye has become a safe haven for global trade, especially with the mega projects it has implemented in the last 20 years and its achievements in the diplomatic field, and has become a force that contributes to regional and global peace,” Asmalı told Daily Sabah in an interview ahead of the expo.

He particularly stressed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership and efforts in multiple fields.

“There is an important diplomatic achievement here, especially in the establishment of regional peace. We are witnessing that a steady fight is being carried out to ensure that this situation is sustainable,” he noted.

$5B trade link target

Looking to be a platform that will help generate new deals and cooperation, MÜSIAD EXPO will be held at TÜYAP Istanbul Fair and Congress Center and will last through Saturday. Industrialists, entrepreneurs and investors from 124 countries will gather for the event, which is also expected to host over 100,000 visitors.

Delegations consisting of more than 1,500 business people from more than 60 countries, including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Indonesia, “will be in Istanbul and will have the opportunity to come together with their direct interlocutors at our fair,” Asmalı said.

He said they had conducted comprehensive and in-depth research and invited company and product-based purchasing delegations.

“Within this framework, we have conducted a very rigorous study. We will also evaluate the requests received from our members and bring our business people together with their direct interlocutors in different product and service items,” he noted.

“Our main goal at our fair is to enable a trade link of $5 billion. Türkiye is a top center of regional and global trade. The strategic location of our country and the potential it holds offer great opportunities,” Asmalı added.

Asmalı stressed that Türkiye, as a unifying force, stands for world peace, which he said would be achieved “through an environment of stability and trust in our region.”

“MÜSIAD EXPO is a sign of faith in our country. We believe in this country, in Anatolia, and in our business people and industrialists who can compete in global markets,” he noted.

“We will continue to produce in the ideal of a strong Türkiye with our strength, to explain our country in the best way and to guide our business people.”

Trade diplomacy platform

Officials say the four-day expo seeks to serve as a trade diplomacy platform that will feature multiple events, including the 26th International Business Forum (IBF), to be held under the theme “Food Safety and Preservation of Generations.”

The event will see experts comprehensively discuss halal food and food security, Asmalı noted.

“MÜSIAD EXPO will handle global issues with a sensitive perspective with an unusual exhibition experience and will touch upon both commercial life and social life,” he added.

The expo will also host ambassadors from Developing-8 (D-8) countries who will come together for a summit that will be held for the first time as part of the expo. Alongside Türkiye, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan are members of the D-8 that is based in Istanbul.

The organization was launched in June 1997 after then-Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan proposed the creation of an economic group consisting of eight emerging economies from the Muslim world.

“Here, we will maintain our international contacts by further strengthening the cooperation between the D-8 members. Our ambassadors' reception will be another important event that will bring together foreign missions in our country,” Asmalı said.

He stressed that the expo, which he said plays an important role in introducing national technologies to global markets, would guide trade with the opportunities it hosts.

“MÜSIAD fairs have been one of the most important showcase projects that have introduced the strong potential of Anatolia to the world since 1993,” he noted, stressing that this year’s participation would the largest in the expo’s history.

“The fair, which is organized every two years, has been boosting its influence with each passing year, and also displays the production potential of Türkiye. We expect that the B2B meetings that will bring together participants and visitors from 24 different sectors will yield positive outcomes,” Asmalı added.

The expo will offer thousands of business people who are yet to trade for the first time an opportunity to reach global markets, he noted.

Asmali highlighted that the fair would particularly make a serious contribution to the development of cities in the Anatolian region, stressing it would also offer a great opportunity for Türkiye to reach its export target of $300 billion in 2023.

Maximum commercial connection

He cited the association’s initiative unveiled this year and titled “Anatolian Production and Investment Move,” which is aimed at expanding export-oriented investment and production across the region.

“The past fairs contributed to the economy with billions of dollars of trade. At this fair, we aim to contribute directly to the vision of our country in 2023 with the maximum level of commercial connection.”

In addition, Asmalı highlighted Türkiye’s “great diplomatic achievement,” as it has managed to arrange rare cooperation between Russia and Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

“This war affects not only our region but also all of humanity and the world. The dramas in Syria and Yemen are now continuing in Ukraine. We hope that the war will end as soon as possible with the initiatives of Türkiye,” he noted.

“The opening of the grain corridor with the diplomatic initiatives of Türkiye and the leadership diplomacy implemented by our president is a historic achievement. Humanity has been saved from falling into a deep food and grain crisis with this successful policy of our president. Thus, the devastating effects of the war have been somewhat reduced.”

Asmalı dubbed Türkiye a “country that builds regional and global peace.”

“Therefore, under the leadership of our country, the world will leave this difficult process and its effects behind. Türkiye’s role and success in this framework is an example to the world.”