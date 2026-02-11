Retail sales growth in Türkiye accelerated in December to the highest level in seven months, ending the year on a high note after several months of robust performance, official data showed on Wednesday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 16.3% on a yearly basis in December, after also posting notable rises in November and October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

This was the strongest growth since May, when retail sales had risen 17.7%, the data showed.

The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, was 20.3% in December, while that of food, drinks and tobacco stood at 9.6%.

Data also showed that automotive fuel sales logged an expansion of 8.3% on a yearly basis. Sales via mail orders or the internet grew 16.7% over the same period.

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, retail sales increased at a stable rate of 1.7%.

At the same time, the broader trade sales volume, which is comprised of retail sales, wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles and wholesale trade jumped 3.8% on an annual basis in December.

In the same month, wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sales volume surged by 3.0%, while wholesale trade sales decreased by 1.0%.

Month-over-month total trade sales volume increased by 2.1%, TurkStat said, compared to a 0.8% increase in November.

Retail sales and trade sales in general are a significant indicator of consumption and consumer behavior, and they contribute to gross domestic product (GDP).